Arrests and weapons seized after Dundalk public order incident

Three men have been arrested and charged following a public order incident that occurred in Woodland Park, Dundalk yesterday.

At approximately 4:35pm, Gardaí responded to reports of an altercation between a number of individuals at Woodland Park. Upon arrival at the scene a quantity of weapons, including a knife, were seized by Gardaí.

The three males, all aged in their 20s, were detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon, Saturday 18 April 2020.