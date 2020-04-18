BREAKING: Fire fighters tackling Louth mountain fire this morning

The local fire brigade have been tackling a mountain fire in north Louth for the past number of hours this morning.

The blaze is understood to be on Slieve Foye on the Cooley mountains near Carlingford.

According to local sources, the fire has been burning all night and both the local fire service and an ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene.

According to locals, there have been several similar mountain fire incidents in the area in recent weeks.

More as we get it.

PICTURE: Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula