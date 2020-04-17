Louth nursing home: 'It has been tough for all involved, but we have great people living and working here'

The shattering impact of Covid-19 on nursing homes across the country has been one of the more sobering and heartbreaking chapters in the unfolding pandemic story.

Grim reports of such care facilities battling to contain and stem the spread of the virus have emerged in recent days.

Sean McCoy, Chief Executive of Moorehall Living, which runs two care facilities in Louth (in Ardee and Drogheda), explained to the Democrat how they have managed to successfully combat the pandemic so far.

According to Sean, quick intervention and strong communication between residents and families was vital in those early crucible-like moments.

“One of the first steps we took, on March 13, was to put in place visiting restrictions to both homes,” explains Sean. “We took some time to communicate with our residents and their families about why we were doing this – in short, to protect lives – and they understood and accepted it well. We have also been able to provide the families and friends with options to communicate with their loved ones via Skype, Facetime and WhatsApp. Even old-fashioned letter writing is something we’ve encouraged.”

The struggle is ongoing though, there is no room for complacency.

Sean is quick to point out the system they have in place, which has served them well so far.

“While we have had no Covid-19 cases among our residents or staff, we constantly are in contact with HIQA as well as the HSE and medical colleagues to ensure we stay on top of infection control measures.

“Each morning our Emergency Management Team has a video conference to monitor national guidelines, resident status, staff status, infection control policies and procedures, supplies and facility issues.

“This team also oversees staff training on infection control and management, new and emerging risks, staffing levels, feedback from various HSE conference calls.”

Managing in the midst of a crisis is one thing, but putting in place the fundamental structures during ‘peacetime’ has proven to be an absolutely integral part of saving lives right now.

“Before the crisis erupted we had already been putting in place a panel of suitably qualified staff that we could call on where shortages or illness meant we needed replacements quickly. It has been very useful in ensuring that we have had enough staff to cope with the pandemic. And, of course, we continue to be active in terms of recruiting new permanent staff.”

For the homes’ residents, the situation must be very difficult, Sean nods.

“Overall, the workload has increased and our residents have had to get used to the new reality that now applies. It has been tough for all involved, but we have great people living and working here and they have risen to the challenge.

“In particular, I am so very proud of how our staff are responding. Working so hard to support residents and their families while supporting their own families and friends at the same time. Their dedication and professionalism is inspiring and we know there are many difficult days ahead but with their support we will get through this.”