Louth TD concerned over reports of lack of 'proper health checks' on Bulgarian workers amid Covid-19

Independent TD for Louth, Peter Fitzpatrick, has called on Minister Harris and fruit-producing firm Keelings to provide answers in relation to the arrival of Bulgarian seasonal workers to Ireland yesterday.

Fitzpatrick said: “I am very troubled at reports today these people have arrived in the country and proper health checks have not been carried out.

“I understand that a plane left Dublin yesterday to Sofia empty and returned with 189 passengers onboard. All passengers onboard were in receipt of a letter from Keelings stating that were to commence strawberry picking for the company.”

“There is also reports that these workers are being housed at a premises in Termonfeckin and that today (Friday) were seen in the village.

"I have a number of questions for both the Minister and Keelings that must be answered immediately:

"Was social distancing observed on the flight in order to protect both the passengers and staff? Have the workers been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days? Were the workers checked on arrival to Dublin Airport? Are the workers being housed in Termonfeckin and if so is social distancing been put in place?

"We as a country are taking extreme measures to keep this deadly virus at bay and we must let a situation occur that could jeopardise our efforts. I expect both the Minister and Keelings to issue a statement today answering my queries."

Keelings have released a statement confirming the arrival of workers, but say they have adhered to government and HSE guidelines regarding Covid-19, including "14 days of restricted movement for any new arrivals in the country".

The statement read: "We can confirm that a number of skilled horticulture staff have returned to Ireland to work with Keelings. We are also recruiting for local workers to join us in picking our crops on the farm along with other roles in the Keelings business. It is essential that we have adequate staffing on the farm to pick crops quickly as they ripen, or we risk shortages in the market.

"Across our entire business we have also worked tirelessly to implement the HSE and Government guidelines to ensure we are protecting the health of all of our people. This includes thorough and repeated Covid-19 safety coaching and instruction to follow all the HSE guidelines, which includes 14 days of restricted movement for any new arrivals in the country, prior to starting work in Keelings."