INTERVIEW: Senator John McGahon - ‘I feel I can make a difference’

Regardless of political affiliation or voting preference, it’s difficult to deny John McGahon some degree of respect for the level of spadework he put in prior to the recent general election.

The 29-year-old was a first-time candidate for Fine Gael and there was hope that he could, with Fergus O’Dowd, help retain the two seats the party had held in the Louth constituency since 2011.

But his tally of just under 4,500 first preference votes left him well down the pecking order as the Leo Varadkar-led outfit suffered on a widespread scale.

“You could be the most electable person or you could work day and night for five years, but if the tide isn’t in for your party, or whoever you’re representing at the time, you won’t get elected,” McGahon says, looking back. “That’s absolutely no reflection on you or the people voting for you. This time the tide was out, which was fine; it’s just the way it goes.”

In his six years as a Louth County councillor, he’s become au fait with the cut and thrust nature of politics. The 2020 election was just another example of his chosen career’s fickle ruthlessness.

“I kind of knew myself that it was always going to be an uphill challenge, especially during the campaign when things began to look difficult for Fine Gael,” he adds.

“But, in hindsight, the fact that I got 4,500 votes, when Fine Gael was only on 15 percent in County Louth… Had my team and I not put in the type of effort we did, the 4,500 may have only been 3,500.

“Obviously I was disappointed, like anyone who puts their name up for election. I was going out to win, but I came out of the election with far more positives than negatives. I felt I got a very good vote for a poor day for the party in County Louth and I’m 29 years of age in my first general election.

“It’s a brilliant platform that I can use for the next one; my outlook has been very positive. I mean that sincerely.”

He was, as he sees it, rewarded in some form via his successful nomination for the Seanad. From a professional point of view, he deems it an uprise and a sign of the esteem in which he’s held as an developing member of the Fine Gael establishment.

But the unquestionable demise of the traditional parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, in the last poll points towards the ever-changing political landscape, where alternative options are continuing to become available. The growing challenge of competition is evident.

Yet Fine Gael, the chief holders of power for almost a decade, look set to retain a share in the government, as talks over a coalition formation continue. And McGahon may be a beneficiary.

He spoke with the caretaker Taoiseach, Varadkar, shortly after his Senate campaign, and has his eyes set on particular roles.

“It’s about making yourself as productive as possible in these times and I’ve been using the last week or so to get information together on the issues I want to raise in the Seanad when we get sitting.

“I want to be on a committee where I feel I can make a difference and know what I’m talking about. I suppose my particular interests would lie in the transport, tourism and sport department, particularly transport; an area I’ve always been interested in. Education would be another thing I’d like to involve myself in once we get started, to talk about it.”

He added: “South Louth has three TDs and North Louth only has two, so at least by a Senate seat coming to North Louth it balances out the Oireachtas membership in the county, which I feel is beneficial for Dundalk and the area in general.

“For myself, the council was a great environment in which to learn about local government - I’ve no doubt that that experience is really going to stand to me in the Senate.”

All the while, as the conversation progresses, an elephant still stands in the room. For someone who has been so visible in his door-to-door workrate, there has been a whirlwind of external conjecture pertaining to his credentials.

So, how does he perceive his public persona?

“It’s hard to gauge or make an opinion on what other people think of you, but I suppose I’d like people to know that I’m just a really hard worker, who puts their head down and works to achieve for all of the people in Dundalk and County Louth who come to me looking for a bit of help.

“What have I achieved as a councillor? What have I not? A lot of the time the wins you get for constituents are behind closed doors.

“The bigger issues I worked on quite a bit were housing; including housing allocation grants for disabled and elderly people, and the actual planning permission process; all strands that I particularly enjoyed.

“As my area was split between a rural and urban divide, I kind of got the best of both worlds, dealing with every type of issue. I feel I was lucky in that respect. My diverse area has given me experience of dealing in a wide-ranging selection of issues.”

Moving forward, he’s determined to use his elevated status to bring prosperity to the ‘M1 corridor’, Dundalk and its surrounds, while access to politics on a more national front is something he’s relishing.

He also plans to have his Clanbrassil Street constituency office open on a full-time basis once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

“I’ve had a hectic 18 months,” he quips, reflecting on all that’s gone on.

And, sure as hell, his routine isn’t going to dampen down.