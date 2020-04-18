Former Louth TD Breathnach ‘taking time out to reinvent’ himself after losses

Professional liberation isn’t something Declan Breathnach is used to, but in the short time since his political downfall he has found himself putting his life into perspective.

“I’m enjoying my freedom,” he tells The Democrat, “and how I don’t have to have a public representation booklet in my back pocket.

“I can go and shop as Declan Breathnach and not Declan Breathnach TD or Declan Breathnach Cllr.”

It would be imprudent all the same to suggest that he’s content with his ballot box performances of the early months of 2020. He entered the campaign hopeful of re-election to Dáil Eireann, but now faces political obscurity having lost his Louth constituency seat of four years and subsequently the contest for a berth in the Seanad.

Thus, the ‘where to next’ question has been considered in-depthly. There was raw devastation in the immediate aftermath of both counts, yet now he’s looking forward while wearing a determined guise.

“It’d be wrong not to say it was difficult, but anybody who knows Declan Breathnach knows he’s not a quitter, he’s a fighter,” the Knockbridge man insists.

“The Covid-19 break has given me time to focus on my immediate environment, around my house and property. I’ve occupied myself in working as hard as ever for myself and that keeps the mind and mental health in a good place.

“I suppose when I was defeated, I was devastated for my staff, the canvass teams and those who put up posters and did all the unseen work. Maria McShane in the Dundalk office and Johanna Walsh in the Dublin office, I was devastated for them in that they’d worked extremely hard; we had dealt with over 6,000 representations over the four years that I was honoured to be in the Dáil.

“The obvious therapy personally was to look to run for the Seanad. I’d hoped to be elected onto the cultural and education panel. It didn’t happen, but I have enjoyed public life over almost 40 years.

“I’m now taking time out to reinvent myself. They say ‘never say never’ in politics so while two defeats are hard to take in a short space of time, I’m going to concentrate on looking after myself for a period and see what happens from there.”

LOYAL

Despite his downgrading, Breathnach remains a convictionate ambassador of Fianna Fáil, its leader Micheal Martin and the policies the party projects.

He takes solace from the outfit’s national recovery of the last decade, but he also recognises that their Louth vote continues to dwindle, as his demise is indicative of.

Fianna Fáil failed to win a seat in this area nine years ago, when Breathnach ran, while their vote percentage has dropped from 22 percent in 2007, to just under a fifth four years later, to a severely-low 13 percent in the election just passed.

“The percentages speak for themselves,” he says. “Fianna Fáil has been in decline while Sinn Féin have been on a forward march.

“But my loyalty to Fianna Fáil is unceasing and I continue to believe that it’s the best party to represent the ordinary people of both the constituency of Louth and, indeed, the country.

“I don’t know whether Fianna Fáil, again, will be forgiven for stepping up and putting the country first in making sure a proper government is formed. My concern would be that when it comes to the next election that we will be further punished for doing the right thing and what’s right by the country.

“But going back to the last election, a five-seater constituency requires a percentage vote of something like 16 to 17 percent. It was clear and obvious that the combined vote of James Byrne and myself was only coming in at around 13 percent - the initial feeling was that the tide was going out.”

He added: “The figures speak for themselves in that I don’t believe Fianna Fáil have been fully forgiven for the crash, but in addition to that, the false promises propagated by other parties, promising massive change, they haven’t stepped up to the plate yet and are whinging and crying that they haven’t been considered for government. Yet they haven’t been heard of since the election.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt that if the election were held tomorrow that there might be a different result. People inevitably elect people to stand up to the mark and to form a government.

“I think people can see those who sat on their hands in 2016. While they doth protest too much and contest to being excluded, the reality is that they would run a mile from making decisions which would fall to some sort of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil government.

“I think a lot of people are running for the hills. The Greens don’t seem to want to be in government and Sinn Féin, the people I’m referring to, doth protest too much. They fired the balls right through from 2016 to 2020 and yet sat on their hands. Despite the fact that they say they want to be part of government formation, they haven’t been seen since the election.”

DEMOCRACY

The 61-year-old was confident of retaining his place among Louth’s chosen five prior to the Saturday ballot, after which it became clear that he may struggle. And the reality of the situation registered fully following an exchange with rivals at the Carnbeg count centre.

“Nobody said to me beforehand that an arrangement had been made between the Labour Party and the Greens to make sure that at least one of the seats that could be got by the left would be won by them.

“On the elimination of Mark Dearey, one of the senior tally men for Labour told me, ‘Declan, we’re sorry, but it’s all over’.

“They kept their deal very much under their hat, but it was clear and obvious that the vast majority of the distribution of Mark Dearey’s votes were going to Ged Nash. While I wasn’t willing to accept defeat, I could see it staring at me clearly.”

Why did he fall?

Well, he contends that Brexit and other cross-border issues which he fought hard for are no longer at the forefront of people’s minds. His shy public persona may also have had a bearing. Not that he regrets any stances he took, including his opposition to the abortion referendum which stirred the nation.

“I’m very strongly of the same opinion as I was and have been all my life in relation to the right to life, but I respect democracy; the ballot box speaks.

“I held the view of one-third of the population in the country, but when 66 percent of the population votes to amend the constitution, the Democrat in me would be fully accepting of it.

“That doesn’t take from my right, or, indeed, any individual’s right, be it a politician or the ordinary citizen on the street, to have that stance. I’m quite happy and proud that I continued to hold that stance.

“It’s about a moral belief and I believe it’s equally important to point out that I respect the people who hold a contrary view to me.”

The debate, ultimately, has been settled. But it appears Breathnach’s political future hasn’t. He remains typically enthusiastic.