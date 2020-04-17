Gardai

PICTURE: Gardaí seize vehicle after the car 'turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint'

Gardaí have seized a vehicle after the car "turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint" recently. 

Gardaí pursued the vehicle and discovered the driver had no tax, NCT or insurance.

The car was seized with a "court date in the calendar".