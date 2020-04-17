Louth TD calls for Minister statement on 'alarming' nursing home reports

Independent TD for Louth, Peter Fitzpatrick, has today called on Minister Harris to make a statement confirming the current situation regarding the safety of staff and residents in nursing and care home.

Speaking in the Dail, Fitzpatrick said: “I am extremely alarmed at reports in the media in relation to nursing homes and the dangers for staff and residents. I want assurances from the Minister that the Government is doing everything in their powers to provide the necessary supports and assistance to the staff and residents of nursing and care homes.”

He added: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for their efforts in beating Covid-19. I know the sacrifices that everybody is making and I believe that we as a people will come through this. By making these efforts now will mean that we will save the lives of friends and family.”