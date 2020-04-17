Louth TD brands FF/FG government document ‘Late Late Show audience giveaway’

The aim of the joint framework paper prepared by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this week is about ‘keeping them in power’ and is designed to ‘keep Sinn Féin out of government’, according to Louth TD, Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The two parties signed off on a document outlining the pillars of what they believe could be the foundation for a programme for government, which is now being offered to all parties in Leinster House, except Sinn Féin, says Deputy Ó Murchú.

The Dundalk-based TD was critical of the document which he called ‘a wishy-washy shopping list of promises’ which is ‘designed to keep Sinn Féin out of government while paying lip-service to our policies’.

Mr Ó Murchú said: “This is the archetypical Late Late Show audience giveaway – there’s something for everyone in this document’.

“There is even the suggestion they would create a unit that would plan for Irish reunification and commitments to ‘support efforts towards a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Since the election results, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been working hard to exclude Sinn Féin from government and refuse to hear the voices of the people who voted for us. That has been their main aim and this document is just an extension of that.

“It’s a pity that it has taken a worldwide pandemic for them to begin to see that attainable housing, universal healthcare and affordable childcare were the issues that the voters wanted action on.

“When this crisis caused by the pandemic is over, we will be facing a new Ireland, a new world. This document is designed to lure smaller parties into coalition with them and to make people think these two parties will deliver real change – but it’s really about keeping them in power.

“Voters won’t buy what they’re selling here, because they have a long, long history of not delivering. Fine Gael in particular are the masters of spin, but are lacking when it comes to actual delivery.

“What people voted for in the general election is change and that change means the biggest housing building programme in the State’s history, being able to see a doctor when you are sick, affordable childcare, meaningful climate action and the right to a State pension at 65.

“And none of this is in this framework document. Real change needs stable government that will lead and deliver and that’s what Sinn Féin wants to see.

“Sinn Féin has shown an ability to work with everyone in order to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

“We would have liked a greater level of engagement with government which would have assisted in smoothing out the issues that have emerged in social protection, in PPE provision and in other areas and which could have led to better results for people.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, people are looking for mature politics and discourse, rather than old-style power grabs”.