Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, April 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret MARTIN (née Finegan) of Harbour Cottages, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Roger, son Eoin, daughter Emma, daughter-in-law Sarah , Kieran (partner of Emma), her grandchildren Sean, Isobel, Kian, Aoife and Conan. Also by her sister Moya, brothers Pat and Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

May She Rest In Peace

Margaret's funeral will be held privately, as per current Goverment guidelines and restrictions.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Briege) O'Neill of Lower Moorland, Dundalk

Peacefully, at Dealgan House Nursing Home, where she had received the most dedicated and thoughtful care. Predeceased by her mother Winifred, father John, sister Veronica, brothers Desmond, Johnny, Oliver and Kevin, along with Kevin's wife Eileen and their son Philip. She will be sadly missed by her twin sister Shelia Hoey and brother Aidan, sisters-in-law Marie O’Neill and Teresa O’ Neill, brother-in-law Hugh Hoey, nephews and nieces Thomas, Freda, John, Karen, Aidan, Brian, Sinead, Claire, Aideen, Seán and Marie, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the presence of family members only. The link and password to view the ceremony will be available from family members and the funeral home (by email). This information will be available from Friday morning onwards.

The restrictions necessitate that Briege's funeral takes place in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Briege and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dealgan House Nursing Home in Briege's memory.