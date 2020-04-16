LOUTH WEATHER: 'Long run of decent weather to continue'

While nearly everything else is either difficult or not very promising right now, the one thing that usually lets us down is playing an absolute blinder lately - the weather!

And long may it continue, which it looks like it's set to do, according to local weather expert Louth Weather today.

"Not perfect as we will have cool easterly winds at times, but overall our long run of decent weather is set to continue" - hooray!

Here's the day-by-day forecast for the weekend and beyond:

THURSDAY - Some mid to high level cloudy today, but most areas seeing almost complete sunshine. Moderate occasionally fresh easterly winds making it feel cool near the coast. But if you can get sheltered from these winds it will be very pleasant with maximum temperatures of 16°C.

Clear and dry tonight. Minimum 7°C.

FRIDAY - More cloud about tomorrow but still some long spells of sunshine. Dry overall, but there's a slight risk of some light rain coming our way late in the day. Easterly winds will be stronger and with temperatures back a few degrees on Thursday it will feel much cooler.

SATURDAY - Generally cloudy but dry. Moderate to fresh easterly winds. Max 10°C but feeling more like just 6°C in the wind.

SUNDAY - A mix of cloud and some sunny spells. Dry. Moderate easterly winds. Max 13°C.

NEXT WEEK - High pressure remains close but so our run of decent weather looks set to continue. With winds from an east or northeasterly direction, it will be cool.