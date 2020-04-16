Covid-19
PICTURE: New map shows locations of Covid-19 cases in Louth
The HSE has released a map that shows the locations of confirmed cases of Covid-19 throughout County Louth (below).
The map is correct as of April 13.
The current numbers show that there are now 236 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county.
Speaking yesterday, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.
“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”
