Dundalk Covid-19 test site has 'capacity to scale-up to meet increased demand'

While there have been reports of other Covid-19 test sites across the country being reduced, or in some cases closed, the Dundalk Democrat can reveal there is the possibility of the local test centre here at DkIT being scaled-up to "meet increased demand" in the coming weeks.

According to a statement released to the Democrat, a spokesperson for the Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation, the body which looks after the test sites, said that the DkIT site is continuing to test and remains very much open.

"There is no plan to scale back, it continues to respond to the number of referrals received," they said.

The site provides testing on "receipt of referral", the spokesperson explained, with an ability to increase capacity.

"There is capacity to scale up testing to meet increased demand if required."

In Galway it has been reported that Community Healthcare West has wound down test centres in Craughwell and Renmore due to decrease in referrals.

While another centre in Swords, Co. Dublin was closed on March 31.