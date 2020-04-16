Deaths in Dundalk and Louth - Thursday, April 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael McGarrity of Mucklagh, Carlingford

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, having been lovingly cared for over the last three years by the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mairead (nee McQuaid) and dear father of Sonia and Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, son, daughter-in-law Elaine, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Conor, Aisling, Don, Emmett, Lorcan and Jayne, brother Gerard, sisters Teresa, Kathleen (USA), Betty, Rose and Eileen, Cáit Griffin and the McQuaid family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Patsy and Peadar and sisters Margaret and Maura.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Mass for the repose of Michael's Soul will be celebrated without the family or community attending. The Mass can be viewed online at 10am on Friday. Please follow this link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-grange

The restrictions necessitate that Michael's funeral takes place in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Michael and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Sr. Monica Ryan of Mercy Convent Hale Street, Ardee

Sr. Monica Ryan, Mercy Convent, Hale Street, Ardee, Co. Louth. 14th April 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Deeply regretted by her loving Community Provincial Sisters, nephews and nieces Joe, Frank, John, Brendan, Mary, Ester, Dermot and Tony, extended family and her many friends.

May Sr. Monica Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will be streamlined from the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee via MCN Media at 10am on Thursday, 16th April.