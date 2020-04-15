Louth cllr urges border region companies to take up wage subsidy scheme to protect cross border employees

Local Councillor Emma Coffey has urged companies based in the border region of Louth to take up the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme rather than letting go of employees during this public health emergency.

The Fianna Fail councillor explained: “I have repeatedly been onto the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection seeking clarity for the cross-border workers who find themselves with no support after losing their jobs because of the pandemic. Despite my repeated representations on this matter, the government seem unable to find a solution to support those workers."

She continued: “Therefore, I would urge companies in the border region, who know a large proportion of their workforce resides in Northern Ireland but travel South to work, should avail of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme offered by Revenue. This is the only solution to keep employees receiving an income while the company reduces their outgoing salary commitments during this unprecedented time."

Cllr Coffey added: “One anomaly with the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is the ineligibility of those over 66 to receive the payment. This, therefore, is one solution for companies with employees over 66 who would want to see their employee maintain their income, as they are not eligible for the pandemic unemployment payment.

“The pandemic unemployment payment was introduced in rapid time but has flaws. This workaround will ensure many cross border employees will retain some sort of income during this public health emergency,” concluded Cllr. Coffey.