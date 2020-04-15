Dundalk coach company using Wuhan-proven system to sanitise coaches

Dundalk commuter coach company Matthews.ie are utilising the same cleaning and disinfecting system as used in Wuhan to safeguard against Covid-19, the firm says.

The powerful, proven Decon7 formula has been used on the streets of the hardest-hit areas of China and is now in use on all the company’s coaches.

Matthews.ie are continuing their daily commuting service between the north east and Dublin in a bid to support frontline and essential workers.

Decon7, which is administered by Oak Enviro bin Monaghan, meets the demands of strict environmental laws and regulatory requirements.

It is completely biodegradable and safe for household use, yet powerful enough to neutralise toxic and deadly chemicals, viruses and bacteria within minutes.

The coach company is offering an adjusted service to aid customers engaged in frontline occupations and those who need to travel.

“For the safety of our passengers and drivers, Matthews.ie have employed a specialist company to clean our coaches on a regular basis to safeguard against Covid-19,” said Matthews.ie Managing Director Paddy Matthews.

“All surface areas including seats, sides, glass, handrails, doors and handles are disinfected using Decon7 which decomposes, and partially digests, pathogens and contaminants.

“Since this current crisis unfolded, Matthews.ie have operated as full a service as possible.

“We know that we are vital in keeping industry going, carrying frontline workers and connecting people to hospitals on our routes. There is no-one on our services who doesn’t need to be there.

“We stand behind our passengers and will continue to operate as long as we possibly can.

“We hope the public will understand that we may need to adjust some services and we update them constantly through our online channels.”