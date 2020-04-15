Dundalk Sisters of Mercy offering ‘A Prayer by Telephone’ service

Two Sisters of Mercy based in Dundalk, are kindly offering ‘A Prayer by Telephone’ for anyone who feels they need it “during these very difficult times”.

Srs Briege and Jean at Bethany House of Prayer, on the Point Road in Dundalk say that they will be happy to pray with anyone who calls them.

The sisters can be contacted on 042 9331602 between 9am and 9pm daily.