County Louth hospital has most Covid-19 cases in country outside capital

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda is treating the most cases of Covid-19 in the country outside of Dublin hospitals, new HSE figures reveal.

The County Louth hospital is currently treating 38 cases in total, putting it seventh on the overall nationwide list, behind six Dublin hospitals - Beaumont 131, St James' 87, Tallaght 81, Mater 79, St Vincent's University Hospital 72 and Connolly 63.

The figures, which ran up to 8pm on Monday April 13, show that there was just one vacant critical care bed left in Our Lady of Lourdes at that time.

The HSE numbers also show that there were seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 patients in critical care unit beds in Our Lady of Lourdes.

In the 24 hours leading up to the 8pm deadline for these figures, Our Lady of Lourdes had the most confirmed cases for that period in the entire country, with seven being confirmed.