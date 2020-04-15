Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday April 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Jimmie Caraher of Glyde View, Glyde Road, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Jimmie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Róisín, daughter Anne, sons Jim and Ken, grandchildren Conor, Louise, Neil, Jamie and Joe, brother Fr. Lance Caragher, sister Brigid, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Maeve and Jacqui, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jimmie Rest in Peace

Due to Government Restrictions a Private burial will take place.

The death has occurred of Paddy Gray of McSwiney Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after been lovingly cared for by Dealgan House, Nursing Home. 14th April 2020. Paddy much loved husband of the late Maura née Doherty and loving father of Eamonn, Marian, Pat, Kevin, Fiona and Paula. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in- law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Paddy’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the Government restrictions at this time.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth 'Betty' McGivern of Pearse Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Moorehall Lodge Ardee. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Catherine, brothers Bernard, Joseph, Patsy and Jimmy, sisters Mary, Gemma, Kathleen and Philomena, nephew Eugene. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving nephews and nieces Paddy, Shirley, Jackie, Brian, Gerard, Eamon, Paul, Patsy, Ann, Francis, Martin, Katriona, Patrick, Seámus and Thomas, great-grand nephews and nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends neighbours.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Due to Government Restrictions regarding public gatherings Private Funeral and burial will take place