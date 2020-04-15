Gardai investigating fatal M1 collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 12.15am this morning on the M1 Southbound between Junction 8 and 9.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.