The Unit hosting webinar for local businesses this Thursday

Local company The Unit (thisistheunit.com) are running a webinar this Thursday to help local businesses through the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar is titled ‘2020 Vision: Digital Opportunities & How To Make Your Business Flourish During The Downturn’ and takes place at 11am on Thursday.

Hosted by Paddy Casey, it will cover challenges faced atnd current opportunities, what you should do right now, marketing approaches, what a successful campaign looks like and supports available to you.

You can register now here.