Louth gardai save 'Sonic' the hedgehog from 'prickly situation'

Is there anything An Garda Siochana is not capable of doing right now?!

As if dealing with maintaining order and community policing during a global pandemic isn't enough, it seems gardai are the saviours of wildlife too!

Taking to Facebook today, gardai in Louth revealed that they saved a local hedgehog - aptly named 'Sonic' - from getting into a potentially 'prickly situation'.

They posted: "Sonic (the Hedgehog) meets Derek (the Garda). Well done to the Louth Roads Policing Unit in Drogheda and Garda O'Donoghue, for rescuing a hedgehog from a prickly situation at the M1/N51 roundabout, Drogheda North. Sonic was then safely escorted to a local vet!"

Total heroes!