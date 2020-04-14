Dundalk kids and families - send your grandparents a special message through us during the Covid-19 lockdown

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly. With that in mind the Dundalk Democrat is sending a call-out to all Dundalk and Louth parents and families to send in photos and messages from their children to their grandparents, which we will publish in the paper and online.

If your children would like to send a special greeting to their grandparents or a loved one, send a photo and message, with names and the general area where they are from and we will publish them in the Dundalk Democrat paper over the coming weeks. It will be a nice surprise for granny and grandad when they see their grandchildren saying hello!

Send your messages and photos now to this email address: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie