Women’s Aid Dundalk: ‘Those little windows of freedom are being cut down’

Women’s Aid Dundalk, a local domestic violence support and information service, has welcomed the timely, new Government awareness and information campaign on domestic violence, which was presented last Friday.

It is understood that radio and TV ads will start during the week.

Ann Larkin, Services Manager, said that the campaign comes at a critical time for women and children who may be confined and isolated with their abuser in towns and townlands across County Louth.

She said that the campaign was creative and strong in its message to survivors and communities that professional frontline supports in Louth are open and operating. She encouraged people to call the service helpline on, 042 933 2344, for support and advice.

“The most important message is that we are open and working to help protect women and children here in County Louth, said the Manager. Covid-19 brings challenges but we are re-configuring and finding new, creative ways to help keep women safe.”

“It is the silence that is ominous,” she said. “Our greatest concern, four weeks into this pandemic, is that women may be finding it much more difficult to make contact for support. Previously women may have contacted services when they or their partners were at work or out of the house, or when children were in school. Those little windows of freedom are being cut down.”

Ann also said that in these stressful circumstances that it was more important than ever that there was a strong community response to domestic violence.

“During Covid-19 we are being reminded that we are all in this together. The response to domestic violence can be no different. We are asking people to be vigilant, to keep in touch with friends and family, to be aware that homes may not be safe and to be her voice in looking for support at a time when she may not be able to use her voice.”

She said that a strong awareness campaign must be matched with solid and reliable State funding so that Women’s Aid Dundalk is adequately resourced to continue to re-home women or keep them safe in their homes. Safe Ireland, the national social change agency, has made a case to Government on behalf of all services, including Women’s Aid Dundalk for €1.6 to enable all services to manage this crisis adequately.



For more information contact: Women’s Aid Dundalk at 042 933 3245