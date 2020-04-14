Deaths in Louth - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Tom Cosgrove of Mountain View, Dunleer, Louth / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his father Tommy, mother Rose, brother Liam, Sisters Lily, and beloved son Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Olivia, Jacqueline and Margeret, Grandchildren Sarah, Cormac, Daniel, Bobby and Ellen, sister Rosaleen, sons-in-law Conor and Fintan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the current Government guidelines, Tom's funeral will be strictly private and streamed on www.dunleerparish.ie/Dunleer Parish Facebook Page.

The death has occurred of Raouf (Sean) Malek of Meadow View, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully, after a long illness, in the loving care of all at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda; deeply missed by his loving wife Mervat, dearest son George, beloved daughters Joanna and Jessica, brothers, sisters, the Barsoom family and all extended family in Egypt, the Drogheda community and his dear friends within the Egyptian community in Ireland.

With regret, a private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Know that your love is present, even when you are not.

A Memorial Mass for Raouf, to celebrate his life and memory with his loving family and friends, will be held at a later date.

The Malek family would like to sincerely thank His Grace Bishop Anthony and the wider Coptic Orthodox Church and community, the healthcare staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Home Care Support, for all of their prayers, love and support through recent times.

"Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go - Joshua 1:9"

May he rest in peace.