LOUTH WEATHER: 'Lots of sunshine' for week ahead

As the nation continues to deal with Covid-19 restrictions, there is some good news on the weather-front for County Louth this week.

According to Louth Weather, we in for "lots of sunshine" this week.

In an update on social media today, Louth Weather gave us the daily forecasts for the next seven days:

MONDAY - Dry. Mostly blue skies and sunshine. Fresh easterly winds easing later. Cold at 9°C.

Calm tonight. Dry. Clear skies. Cold for mid-April with frost developing as temperatures fall to 2°C. Gardeners take note.

TUESDAY - Dry. A mix of cloud and sunshine. Moderate southerly winds. Warmer at 14°C. Frost possible again on Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY - My pick of the week. Dry. Hardly any wind. Sunny. Max 16°C.

THURSDAY - Dry. Lots of sunshine. Moderate NE winds. Max 15°C.

FRIDAY - Dry. Mix of sunshine and cloud. Fresh easterly winds. Colder at 12°C.

THE WEEKEND - Mostly cloudy. Rain likely on Saturday. Cool at 12°C and feeling cold in a fresh easterly wind.