Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, April 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Bellew (née Monroe) of Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk/ Ballinagh, Cavan

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Oliver's. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of Seamus, Thomas and Helen. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Fidelma and Olga, grandchildren Steven, Amy, Adam, Finn, Cormac, Cathal, Ciaran, James and Éimhín, sister Anne (Cheltenham), brother-in-law Owen, her relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. The Mass can be viewed online at 11am on Monday on the Kilkerley Church livestream, follow this link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-immaculate-conception-kilkerley-dundalk

Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Mary and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Finbar Clifford of Drumcar, Louth / Perrystown, Dublin

Peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff at Whitmore Lodge. Finbar, beloved son of the late Tom and Mary (née Tracey). Sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Eamon, Tom and Colm, sisters-in-law Anne, Barbara, Margaret and Aishling, nephews, nieces, relatives and his friends and staff in Saint Mary's Drumcar.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Finbar will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Finbar's life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Miceál MacArtain of Mount Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully, in The Newgrange Ward of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after been lovingly cared for by Dealgan House, Nursing Home. Miceál, beloved husband of Bid (née Faul), dear father of Paul and Anne Marie, grandpa of Laura, Niall, Matthew and Conor and brother of Cathal and the late Joe, and Pa. Miceál will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, son in law Stephen, daughter in law Helen, brothers in law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Miceál’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the Government restrictions at this time. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

The death has occurred of Valerie Anderson (née King) of Ashbrook and formerly of Point Road and Castle Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Peter and dear mum of Alan, Jane and Carolyn. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, brother Norman, sons in-law Pedro Gracia and David Bowman, grandchildren Yannick and Matilda, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Due to Government Restrictions

Private Funeral and Cremation will take place.

No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Ireland.

The death has occurred of Norman Frederick John Leason of Old Farm House, Commons Road, Dromiskin

Late of Muthill, Persthshire, Scotland. Peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Beloved husband of the late Biddy Ryan and cherished father of son Graham and daughter Jo-Anne Constance. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, grandchildren Lauren Dick and Calum Dick, relatives, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, John’s Funeral will be held in private.