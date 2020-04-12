Louth girl guides bake cakes for on duty gardai

A local girl guides troop from Monasterboice has received praise today after working hard to bake cakes for all the gardai on duty at the local station.

And Gardai took to Facebook to pay tribute to the brilliant gesture, posting: "Ellie Dockrell from Monasterboice Girl Guides (pictured) had a busy day today.

"She and others spent the day baking lovely cakes which were sent to the Garda Station to say thank you to the Gardai on duty.

"Thanks for thinking of us Ellie and friends."