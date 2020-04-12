Covid-19
Dundalk company deliver 2000 Easter eggs to frontline workers at hospitals
Community
Local firm Toolfix have donated 2000 Easter eggs to frontline workers in our hospitals today.
The hardware company, based on the Ecco Road in Dundalk, are delivering the eggs using their own vans this morning.
The company said the kind-hearted act was "a small token of our appreciation for all of your hard work."
Yet another brilliant act of local kindness to show our thanks to our frontline heroes!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on