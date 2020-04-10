Louth cases of Covid-19 hits 116

The most recent Covid-19 figures show that the number of cases of coronavirus in Louth has hit 116 - up ten from yesterday's figures.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 23 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

· the people included 11 females and 14 males

· the median age of today’s reported deaths is 85

· 16 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 288 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 480 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Friday 10 April.

To date, there has been c.14,000 samples returned from German labs, of which 1,035 were positive.

With the latest German figures included, there are now 8,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 8th April (7,071 cases) – and including German results received to that date-, reveals:

· 45% are male and 54% are female, with 339 clusters involving 1,512 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,631 cases (23%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 244 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 1,949 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,873, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 503 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 8%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 10th April) and made the following recommendations, which Government has since accepted;

· Extension of current public health measures effective until midnight, Monday 4th May 2020, pending further review by the National Public Health Emergency Team.