Dundalk filling station first in Ireland to drop diesel below €1 per litre?

According to the owner of a local filling station in Dundalk, they could be the first station in Ireland to drop the price of diesel below €1 per litre.

Speaking to the Democrat, Colin Fee revealed the news.

"One of our filling stations, Maxol/Centra Castletown Rd in Dundalk, made national news back in April 1997 for dropping to a record-low price for unleaded and diesel fuel. The article, attached, highlighted our dramatic 56.4p per litre price and readers across the country were asked were we the cheapest fuel retailer in Ireland at the time, which was soon after confirmed.

"We have a similar story 23 years on, as today we’re delighted to be able to ask the question again; are we the cheapest filling station in Ireland? Our price changed to 99c this afternoon and our unleaded to 109.9c, and as far as we can ascertain, we’re the first retailer in Ireland, certainly in Dundalk, to drop below €1 per litre for diesel. It has been a very long time since diesel was this price!

"This a decision that wasn’t easy, as it eats significantly into both profit margins, but we feel that our customers deserve a helping hand during these testing times."