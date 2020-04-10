Emotional moment as first Covid-19 patient in Louth hospital discharged

VIDEO BELOW

There are were emotional scenes in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda today as staff applauded their first patient to be successfully discharged from the Intensive Care Unit.

The patient was given a fitting and deserved cheer as they emerged from ICU.

The hospital tweeted: "Some well-needed, good news!! Our first ICU discharge during Covid-19 today!! Only possible due to the phenomenal work ethic of all the team."

The hospital added that the brave patient had consented to the publicity.

Local TD Ged Nash, led the praise on Twitter: "An enormous thank you to all the brilliant staff at our local hospital and those across the State and beyond.

"Thanks to your selflessness, hard work and utter dedication, and that of all frontline workers across the country, I know we will get through this."