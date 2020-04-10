Kind-hearted woman buys 1200 surgical masks and donates them to Dundalk hospital

A generous local woman, who bought 1200 surgical masks in China, has donated them to frontline HSE workers at the Louth Hospital in Dundalk this week.

Biling Yu - known as Sue locally - who lives in Louth Village, says she did it to help HSE workers.

Speaking to the Democrat, Sue said: "I want to help the HSE workers at the frontline, they are so hard-working. I hope that HSE workers can protect themselves, so as to better protect us."

Sue revealed that she made contact with a friend living in China and bought them for around €1 each and then had them sent over.

While nearly all the masks have been given to the local hospital, Sue said she had some left over and if anyone needs a mask they can contact her at Shang Garden in Louth Village.