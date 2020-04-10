€75,713 for Louth Community Call response to Covid-19 - McGahon

Some €75,713 in funding has been secured for Louth Community Call response to Covid-19, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

The Covid-19 Emergency Fund will provide immediate and urgently needed funding totalling to local groups that are participating in the Government’s “Community Call” initiative which is being led here by Louth County Council response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator McGahon said: “Local community and voluntary groups here in Louth are supporting significant numbers of vulnerable people, many of whom are self-isolating, to get through this crisis.

“This Fund will help these groups to cover the costs of their fantastic work. This is a response to support immediate and emergency efforts by community and voluntary groups in assisting people locally.

“It is recognised that there are wider challenges and impacts facing the community and voluntary sector as a whole, but this initiative will help to provide support to community groups that are delivering services at the frontline.

“Priority will be provided to organisations which incur costs on direct delivery of frontline services to people, such as Meals on Wheels and other similar activities.

"These individual grants will generally be modest in nature, however it is expected that higher amounts will be provided where the need is greatest,” Senator McGahon said.