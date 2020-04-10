Anger at reports of people congregating in Louth forest area despite Covid-19 warning

Local north Louth councillor Antoin Watters has hit out at reports that people have been witnessed congregating in the forest at Ravensdale again today.

It follows reports from a local community page in the area this morning.

Cllr Watters blasted the actions, saying: "Hard to believe this is happening after all the warnings.

"I have been speaking to Coillte directly today and they will have the barrier lock replaced today."

He added: "Very frustrating for the local people in the area. Gardaí have also been notified and are dealing with the situation.