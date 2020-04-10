Garda appeal for missing teen possibly in Dundalk area 

Local Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Dylan Lavelle, 19 years-old, who was last seen in Trim, Co. Meath on April 4.

He is described as being 5'10" with short brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed that Dylan may be in the Dundalk area.

Dylan's family and Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Trim on 46 48 1540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.