Saturday set to be hottest day of the year in Louth!

According to Louth Weather Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far!

In an update on social media this morning, the local weather guru said we're in for some fine weather over the Easter weekend - bar Sunday, mind....

"Lots of sunshine today, but it will be very hazy. There's a risk of a few showers developing later this afternoon, but most areas staying dry. Light to moderate SE winds. Max 14°C.

"Saturday starts cloudy but it will brighten up later. Moderate westerly winds. The warmest day of the year so far with 18°C possible in some parts.

"On Sunday there's a risk of rain, but it's still unclear how the day will turn out.

"But I'm currently swaying towards a wet rather than dry outcome."

It's the perfect opportunity to get out in the garden and soak up that sun!

Stay safe, stay home!