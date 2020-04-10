An Post announces special Easter opening times

An Post is putting some special measures in place over the Easter weekend which includes a change to Post Office opening times.

Post Offices will be open for all services until 1pm this Good Friday. The company says offices will be closed on Easter Saturday so as to give our hard-working frontline post office staff and postmasters a break over the bank holiday weekend. All Post Offices will reopen for business on Tuesday 14th April.

The company says that as many older customers remain cocooned all welfare payments, including pensions, will be held at the post office for 90 days to enable customers to plan post office visits or to put Temporary Agent arrangements in place.

The option available to customers impacted by Covid-19 to nominate a ‘Temporary Agent’ to act on their behalf is proving very popular. Customers may apply by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.

An Post adds that Post Offices remain open for cash banking services for AIB and Ulster customers, stamps, parcel services and One4all giftcards, Western Union money transmission and other banking services.

“Postmasters and Post Office staff have put in a massive effort in recent weeks to look after customers and ensure continuity of postal, financial and welfare payment services while having the necessary physical distancing measures in place” said Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail.

“I want to thank them most whole heartedly for all their efforts in keeping the network of 950 post offices open, providing vital services and a welcoming smile to communities across the country. They are due a well-earned break over the Easter bank holiday so we can resume services on the front-line next Tuesday”, she added.