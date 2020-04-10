Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, April 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Joe Faughey, Donaghmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Joe, much-loved son of the late Bernard and Mary and brother of the late Brian, Michael and Anna. Joe will be sadly missed by his nephews, Brian, David, Bernard, Michael, John and Declan, nieces, Claire and Deirdre, sisters-in-law Sally and Maud, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Joe’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the Government restrictions at this times. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

The death has occurred of Jacinta McCullough (née Gunne) of Holywood, Down / Ravensdale, Louth / Dublin

Peacefully in hospital. Deeply regretted by her children Laurence, Stephen, and Jane, their father John, son-in-law Conor and daughter-in-law Alicia, brothers, sisters and extended family. A Mass to celebrate Jacinta's life will take place in Ravensdale at a later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.