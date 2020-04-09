Louth priest uses pope-mobile to bring blessing to parishioners

A local priest in Omeath in North Louth has come up with a novel way of bringing mass to the good people of his parish.

Local community social media page Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula, takes up the story:

"When you can't go to church - the church comes to you!" opened the post on the Facebook page this afternoon.

"The sacrament of Holy Communion was brought around Cooley, Carlingford and Omeath today, Holy Thursday, by Fr. Malachy to bless people in their homes as they pass. And what better way to get around than the Popemobile used by Pope John Paul II.

"In keeping with government regulations, the public were asked not to congregate but to stay at home and kneel in reverence as they pass."

PHOTOS: Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula