Major Garda operation planned for Carlingford this Easter Sunday

A major Garda operation will take place this Easter Sunday on the Cooley peninsula to restrict unnecessary travel, according to local reports this afternoon.

This operation was originally planned to prevent anti-social behaviour in Carlingford and has now been increased to prevent a greater risk to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will coincide with a major national operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The operation – Operation Fanacht - will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The Operation will run from today at 12noon until Monday night, April 13.