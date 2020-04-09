Chair of Dundalk Joint Policing Committee calls for 'common sense' this Easter weekend

'In the weeks and years to come, will you look back at this Easter weekend with regret and wished you had done something differently?'

Cllr Seán Kelly, Chairperson of Dundalk Joint Policing Committee, is calling on all people to adhere to social distancing rules this Easter holiday weekend and not to make any unnecessary journeys more than 2km from their home.

Cllr Kelly stated: "As of yesterday (Wednesday) we had 96 confirmed cases of Covid19 in Louth. As a country we have lost 235 people already to this horrific pandemic. Behind every one of those 235 is a family devastated who can’t mourn properly and who didn’t get to be with their loved one in their final moments. Can you imagine the sense of loss and helplessness if this was someone close to you? Now is a trip to Gyles Quay or Carlingford this weekend really worth the risk?’

"As someone involved with Darkness into Light in Dundalk I know the vital importance of positive mental health and I know we are all feeling a little frustrated, isolated and at times lonely but fresh air and exercise is available within 2km. We don’t need to move in large packs to locations such as beaches because of the good weather and risk spreading this disease.

"If we all play our part now, we will be back to normal soon. I for one would much rather this short-term pain for the long-term gain of still having our loved ones here to enjoy next Easter and beyond. Just consider that before making any plans this weekend. Co-operate with the Gardai at checkpoints and help those doctors and nurses in our hospitals and appreciate that they are putting their lives on the line for us. In years to come, let’s look at this as a time that we came together as communities instead of remembering it as a time of loss and regret."