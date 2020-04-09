Dundalk coach firm Matthews.ie reiterate commitment to frontline commuters

Local coach service, Matthews.ie have restated their commitment to continue their daily commuting service between the north east and Dublin in a bid to support frontline and essential workers.

The coach company is offering an adjusted service to aid customers engaged in frontline occupations and those who need to travel.

Matthews.ie have also engaged the services of a specialist cleaning company in order to give added peace of mind to their customers.

“Since this current crisis unfolded, Matthews.ie have operated as full a service as possible,” said Matthews.ie Managing Director Paddy Matthews.

“We know that we are vital in keeping industry going, carrying frontline workers and connecting people to hospitals on our routes. There is no-one on our services who doesn’t need to be there.

“We stand behind our passengers and will continue to operate as long as we possibly can.

“We hope the public will understand that we may need to adjust some services, and we will update them constantly through our online channels.

“For the safety of our passengers and drivers, Matthews.ie have employed a specialist company to clean our coaches on a regular basis to safeguard against Covid-19.

“All surface areas including seats, sides, glass, handrails, doors and handles are disinfected using Decon7 which decomposes, and partially digests, pathogens and contaminants.”