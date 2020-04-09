Louth County Council issue appeal as illegal dumping jumps by 25%

Louth County Council is appealing to members of the public not to engage in illegal dumping after litter wardens picked up discarded rubbish bags and other household waste in 29 locations across the county in the four-day period between March 31 and April 3.

The illegally dumped waste included 16 bags at a site on the Slane Road in Drogheda, and blankets and a mattress at the Bolton Square Bring Bank in Drogheda.

Commenting, chief executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin said: “We estimate an increase in the order of 25% in illegal dumping in Louth compared with normal levels. This is very disappointing and we appeal to people across the county not to engage in such activity. I would appeal in particular for people to use bring banks correctly and not to dump at these sites. I can confirm that we have increased the servicing of these sites. The Civic Amenity sites are open in Dundalk and Drogheda and the COVID-19 opening hours are on the Council web site.

“While Louth County Council’s offices are closed at this time, due to Government measures to combat COVID-19, our essential services are operating. In terms of illegal dumping, we will be undertaking surveillance, using available technology, at key areas across the county, including bring banks, and we will take appropriate action against any members of the public found to be dumping illegally.”

Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping is asked to notify the Council by phone on 1890 202 303. The Council will then investigate the matter and take any necessary enforcement action.