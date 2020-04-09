Emergency water main repairs for parts of Dundalk

Irish Water have stated that they are to carry out emergency water main repairs in Lennon Melia Court, Armagh Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas today.

While works are ongoing customers may be impacted by disruption to their supply.

Irish Water said: "Customers may experience low pressure and in some instances water outages for short periods today, Thursday 9 April 2020 between 10am and 6pm.

"However, it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers.

"Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience when emergency works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete this essential work and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services."