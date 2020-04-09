Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday. April 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Jim Casey of Maple Drive, Drogheda / Annagassan

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his father Paddy, mother Margaret, son Richard,

brother Francis and sister Nora. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia and sons Andrew and Sean. Grandson Liam. Brothers Tommy, Terry, Gerry and Brian. Sister Maeve.

Daughter-in-law Leanne. Sisters-in-law Juie, Carol, Mary, Grainne, Marian and Cathy. Brothers-in-law Peter, Liam and Mick. Aunt Eileen.

Private Family Funeral In the New Cemetery Collon.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hughes (née McQuillan) of Waterville Crescent, Ashbrook, Dundalk

Kathleen Hughes (née McQuillan). Wednesday 8th April 2020. Peacefully in the tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her son Jason, Kathleen beloved wife of Peter and loving mum of Jonathan Murray, Pam Coe (Canada), and Louise Conroy (Waterford), She will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sister Maureen, son in-law John Conroy, daughter in-law Joanne, grandchildren Holly, Jayden, Ella, Kyran and Kason, brothers in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings

Kathleen's Funeral will take place Privately.