Temperatures could soar to 18C this Wednesday in parts of Ireland with 'lots of sunshine'
Continue to adhere to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
Not a drop of rain in sight for most of Ireland (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)
Temperatures could soar to 18C in parts of Ireland this Wednesday with "lots of sunshine", says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, there will be a light breeze and it will be cloudy in the West and North with temperatures held back at around 15C.
Alan added that after some great days already this week, Wednesday "will be another lovely day and even warmer".
