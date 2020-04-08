Gardai
Teen arrested and two Louth gardai injured after garda car collision
Louth Gardaí have arrested a teenager in relation to an incident which occurred in Drogheda at approximately 4.30am this morning.
The male juvenile was arrested following a two-vehicle traffic collision which involved a Garda patrol car.
Two Garda members were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment of minor injuries.
Investigationa are ongoing.
