Teen arrested and two Louth gardai injured after garda car collision

David Lynch

Louth Gardaí have arrested a teenager in relation to an incident which occurred in Drogheda at approximately 4.30am this morning.

The male juvenile was arrested following a two-vehicle traffic collision which involved a Garda patrol car.

Two Garda members were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigationa are ongoing.