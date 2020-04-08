Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Rose Callan of Coolcreedan, Louth Village

Rose Callan, Coolcreedan, Louth Village, Co. Louth. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 7th April 2020. Rose beloved daughter of the late Owen and Elizabeth and sister of Margaret, Lily, May and the late Paddy and Delia. Rose will be sadly missed by her sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Rose’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the Government restrictions at this times.

The death has occurred of Mary Elizabeth (Lily) McArdle (née Maguire) of Dealgan House Nursing Home, Dundalk

Formerly of Blackrock, Carlingford, Riverstown and Kilkerley. Peacefully, in the care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny. Loving mother of Thomas and Kevin O’Hare, Kilkerley and Loretto Gaughran, Blackrock. Lily will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers,sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Lily's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Lily and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Trixie Nulty (née McEneaney) of Castleview, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Eugene, her parents, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Patrick and Anthony, daughters Margaret, Jackie, Marie and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Trixie's funeral will take place in the presence of her family only.