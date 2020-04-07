Community

WATCH: Louth grandad gets truly special 70th birthday surprise

Covid-19

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

WATCH: Louth grandad gets truly special 70th birthday surprise

WATCH: Louth grandad gets truly special 70th birthday surprise

Local Cooley man Gerard Callan passed a milestone birthday recently, however with the current Covid-19 restrictions, Gerard wasn't expecting any kind of celebration, or being able to be close to his beloved grandchildren for a special celebration.

But, thanks to some cunning planning from those same grandkids, Gerard had a 70th birthday surprise that he is unlikely to ever forget.

Check out the video below:

Happy birthday Gerard!