WATCH: Louth grandad gets truly special 70th birthday surprise
Local Cooley man Gerard Callan passed a milestone birthday recently, however with the current Covid-19 restrictions, Gerard wasn't expecting any kind of celebration, or being able to be close to his beloved grandchildren for a special celebration.
But, thanks to some cunning planning from those same grandkids, Gerard had a 70th birthday surprise that he is unlikely to ever forget.
Check out the video below:
Happy birthday Gerard!
April 7, 2020
